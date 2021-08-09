Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) Haryana reported one more COVID-19-related fatality on Monday, taking the death toll to 9,650, while 12 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,70,091.

According to a health department's daily bulletin, the only death was reported from Gurgaon district.

Also Read | Mahindra Unveils All-New Brand Logo for Its SUV Portfolio; To Debut on Upcoming XUV700.

Of the new cases, three were from Gurgaon, while two each were from Rohtak and Bhiwani districts, it said.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 672, it said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Kills Mother With Karate Belt in Navi Mumbai, Tries to Pass it Off as Suicide.

The overall recoveries so far have reached 7,59,769, while the recovery rate is 98.66 per cent, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)