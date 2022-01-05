Bengaluru, Jan 5 (PTI): The Karnataka government on Wednesday ordered special surveillance measures, including a negative RT-PCR, for people coming to the State from Goa in view of the rise in COVID-19 there.

In its order, the government said the negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours must be produced by the passengers travelling on flight, bus, train or personal transport to Karnataka.

This is also applicable for passengers boarding connecting flights from Goa, the order said.

It further said the airlines concerned should issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying the negative certificate.

Similarly, Railway authorities should see to it that all passengers travelling by trains from Goa to Karnataka carried the certificates.

For all the passengers travelling by bus originating from Goa, the bus conductors concerned should be directed to ensure passengers possess the negative RT-PCR report, the order said.

Deputy Commissioners of Belgavi and Uttar Kannada districts, which border Goa, have been directed to set up check-posts and deploy necessary staff to ensure that all the vehicles entering Karnataka are checked.

Regular travellers from Goa to Karnataka would have to have the negative report.

These restrictions would not be applicable to the constitutional functionaries, healthcare professionals, and children below five years.

