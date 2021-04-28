Warangal (Telangana) [India], April 28 (ANI): Amid the massive surge in coronavirus cases in the state, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday participated in a roadshow while campaigning for Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections, where Covid norms were allegedly flouted by the participants.

The official Twitter account of Telangana BJP tweeted pictures from the roadshow where a huge crowd could be seen gathered without practising social distancing or wearing masks.

After facing criticism on the microblogging site, Telangana BJP deleted the tweet.

This comes amid Telangana reported 10,122 new Covid-19 cases and 52 deaths on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike so far. According to state government data, Warangal Urban alone has reported 653 coronavirus cases yesterday. The state has 69,221 active cases currently.(ANI)

