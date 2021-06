Diphu, Jun 26 (PTI) A prisoner, undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Diphu Medical College and Hospital in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, escaped, police said on Saturday.

The prisoner was admitted to the COVID ward of the hospital on Thursday afternoon after he tested positive, they said.

He escaped from the hospital on Friday night, they added.

He was arrested on June 12 from Matipung in the Diphu police station area after huge quantities of drugs were seized from him.

He was in judicial custody.

A massive hunt was launched by the police to nab the prisoner.

