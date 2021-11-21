Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Punjab on Sunday reported 27 fresh coronavirus cases, which took the state's infection tally to 6,02,980, according to a medical bulletin.

Meanwhile, no covid death was reported in the state, which so far has reported 16,584 fatalities.

Fatehgarh Sahib reported 11 cases, followed by four each in Jalandhar and Pathankot and two in Hoshiarpur.

The number of active cases dropped to 279 from 290 on Saturday.

Thirty-five more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,86,117, as per the bulletin.

Union Territory Chandigarh reported six COVID-19 cases, taking its total count to 65,406.

No death was reported in Chandigarh as the fatality count stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 30 while the number of cured persons was 64,556.

