Chandigarh, Jan 3 (PTI) Two more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Haryana, bringing the death toll to 2,917 on Sunday, while 218 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 2,63,068, according to a state health department bulletin.

Faridabad and Kurukshetra districts recorded on Sunday a fatality each linked to the pandemic, the state health department's daily bulletin said.

Gurugram (63) and Faridabad (27) were among other districts which reported new cases of the novel coronavirus, it said.

The state has 2,890 active COVID-19 cases while 2,57,261 people have so far been discharged after recovery. The COVID-19 recovery rate in Haryana stands at 97.79 per cent, according to the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)