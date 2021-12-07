New Delhi, December 7: The Godhan Nyay Yojana of the Chhattisgarh Government under which farmers sell cow dung to the government for Rs 2 per kg has become an additional source of income for them and helped solve the problem of waste disposal and grazing.

It has turned out to be a saviour for school-going children, farmers and poor cattle-rearers as the money received by selling cow-dung to the State Government has helped them sustain the blow of Covid-19 lockdown. Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Kills 3-Month-Old Son After Quarrel With Wife, Arrested.

By selling cow dung, a farmer from Chhattisgarh purchased a laptop for their children to attend online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others in the state paid educational fees with earnings from Gauthan, got their house built and got his mortgaged land released. Also Read | Panama Papers Scandal: Rs 20,353 Crore Undisclosed Credits Detected in Panama, Paradise Paper Leaks, MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary Informs Lok Sabha.

The scheme launched by the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in 2020 has brought a new ray of hope in the lives of farmers and livestock farmers.

The farmers and cattle rearers of Chhattisgarh sell cow-dung at Rs 2 per kg to the state government under the scheme, Godhan Nyay Yojana. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel believes that the state has achieved many goals through a single scheme.

"The scheme has helped in strengthening the rural economy of the state, has increased purchasing power by putting money in the pockets of rural people, solved the problem of disposal of waste produced by cattle, the problem of cattle grazing etc," said Baghel.

A farmer, Ramesh Kashyap of Patan block in Durg utilised money by selling cow dung to purchase a laptop as his two sons could not take online classes because there was no facility in the house. Seeing the dedication of his sons towards studies, he decided to purchase a laptop form the amount he received by selling cow dung.

He earned Rs 49, 650 by selling cow-dung under Godhan Nyay Yojana between August 2020 and January 2021. The state government transferred the amount directly into his bank account and he utilized the money for purchasing the laptop.

Duvasa Bai Yadav got her house built in Shivtarai village by investing the money she earned by working at the cowshed (Gauthan). She has earned more than Rs 46,000 in the last one year and has constructed a house for herself. She has become an inspiration for other women also in the village.

Jaleshwari Dhruv, who works in a Gauthan, said that in her spare time she works in a Gauthan and has earned Rs 30,000 by selling vermin-compost through self-help groups and utilized the amount to pay her nursing fees and purchased a mobile phone too.

Rambha Maravi had to mortgage her land for Rs 1.5 lakh that she needed for the operation of her husband who got injured in an accident. She came to know about the government's scheme and earned over Rs 51,000 so far. She got half of her land released by paying back the amount.

