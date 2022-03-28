Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) A cow got stuck in a drain near Dadar railway station in Mumbai on Monday morning and efforts were on to rescue it, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place in Kabutarkhana locality around 7.30 am, he said, adding that it was not clear how the cow got stuck into the drain.

"The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and efforts are on to rescue the cow," the official said.

The rescue operation was taking time as the heavy cow was stuck at a small opening of the drain, he said.

