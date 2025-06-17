Faridabad, Jun 17 (PTI) Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, who is an accused in the Nuh violence case, has approached police alleging that he has received death threats through a video, said officials.

Bajrangi, also known as Rajkumar Panchal, alleged that a youth threatened to kill him on Eid saying "cut Bittu Bajrangi into pieces and feed his body to the dogs instead of slaughtering a goat".

The Saran police station in Faridabad has registered a case and started searching for the accused, the officials said.

According to the complaint filed by Bajrangi, the video has been handed over to police and it shows a youth issuing a threat on Eid.

"He was saying that this time instead of a goat, slaughter Bittu Bajrangi and feed it (his body) to dogs. Through this video, a direct threat of death has been given," Bajrangi said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 196(1) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 350(2) (making a false mark upon any receptacle containing goods) of the BNS at the Saran police station on Monday, police said.

Bajrangi is accused of riots in Nuh. Several cases are registered against him and are pending in the court. Currently, he is on bail. He had got a death threat on his mobile in April as well from an unknown caller, they added.

"According to the video, we are investigating the matter. The accused will be arrested soon," said sub-inspector Vinod Kumar, the investigating officer.

