Kanam Rajendran Funeral: CPI Kerala Secretary's Mortal Remains Head to Kottayam for Final Rites

The mortal remains of Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary Kanam Rajendran being taken to his native place, Vazhoor, in Kottayam district. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram, December 9: The mortal remains of Communist Party of India (CPI) Kerala Secretary Kanam Rajendran, who left an indelible mark in the political landscape of Kerala, are en route to his native place, Vazhoor in Kottayam district. The funeral procession, which commenced in Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm on Saturday, is expected to reach Vazhoor by evening. The final rites will be performed at 11 am tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, in a solemn display of respect, CPI General Secretary D Raja, Congress leader AK Antony, CPI MP Binoy Viswam, and other eminent leaders paid their last respects to the late CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran at the PS Sreenivasan Memorial Building in Thiruvananthapuram. The state secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Kanam Rajendran, passed away at the age of 73 at a private hospital in Kerala's Kochi, said an official on Friday. Kanam Rajendran Dies: Kerala Unit CPI Chief Passes Away at 73.

According to the official, Rajendran had been undergoing diabetes treatment for three months. He had taken a three-month leave from the party due to illness. Kanam Rajendran has been the state secretary of the party since 2015.

Born in 1950 at Koottickal in Kerala's Kottayam, the leader kicked off his political career at a young age and became the state secretary of the All India Youth Front (AIYF), the youth wing of the CPI, at the age of 23. Later, he joined the party's state leadership at the age of 28.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, VD Satheesan, condoled the demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran. Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said that Kanam Rajendran's demise was a great loss to the communist movement and the state's politics. "Kanam was a public activist with whom I had a very close relationship. I visited him in the hospital last week. Kanam was confident that he would soon overcome his illness and become active in the public arena but hopes were not fulfilled." VD Satheesan said. N Sankaraiah Dies: Freedom Fighter and CPM Leader Passes Away at 102 in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

Irikkur MLA KC Joseph also expressed grief over the death of the CPI leader. "Heartfelt condolences in the sad demise of CPI State General Secretary and our friend and colleague from student days, Shri Kanam Rajendran," Joseph said in a post on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)