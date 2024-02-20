Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat was on Tuesday stopped by the police from going to the restive Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Karat said that she was told by a police officer that her presence in Sandeshkhali will lead to breach of peace there.

The CPI(M) leader was stopped at Dhamakhali ferry ghat on her way to Sandeshkhali, which has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbed by some local Trinamool Congress leaders.

"Breach of peace occurred when women were called to the local TMC offices and subjected to sexual assault, now it is a fight for justice," she told reporters at Dhamakhali.

