Latehar, Aug 14 (PTI) A CPI(ML) district committee member was beaten to death over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Monday.

Nandev Singh (45) was killed allegedly by his relatives over a piece of land in Jalima village, around 130 km from state capital Ranchi, the police said

Manika Police Station in-charge Bhan Pratap said, "The incident happened on Sunday. An investigation in the case has been initiated. The accused will be arrested soon."

CPI(ML) member Ajay Yadav said that Nandev was a district committee member of the party. "We demand immediate arrest of the accused," he said.

