Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty was on Thursday admitted to hospital after he complained of breathlessness, a family member said.

The sexagenarian has been experiencing frequent bouts of coughing for the past one week.

Later, Chakraborty told PTI from hospital: “I have been coughing excessively since the last few days… I got admitted to hospital as I did not want to any chance. I may have to stay here for two to three days.”

The CPI(M) central committee member might be experiencing post-Covid complications, a doctor treating him said.

