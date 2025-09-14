Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Central Committee Member of the banned Communist Party of India (CPI Maoist), C Sujatha aka Kalpana, surrendered to the state police, marking a serious blow to the Maoist movement in the Dandakaranya region, confirmed officials.

Bastar Inspector General of Police (IGP) P Sundarrai stated that the member arrested surrendered before the Telangana Police on September 13, carrying a reward of Rs 40 lakh, and had been wanted in more than 70 criminal cases across several districts of Bastar.

"On 13th September, the banned CPI (M) Central Committee member Sujata alias Kalpana, surrendered before Telangana Police. In 2025, more than 250 bodies, including of CPI (M) General Secretary Basavaraju, Central Committee member Gautam, State Level Committee Cadres Sudhir, Renuka, and Bhaskar Rao, were recovered by DRG, STF, COBRA, Baster Fighters, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, and other security agencies, were recovered after various ambushes," Sundarraj said.

The surrender of the Maoist member not only reflects the deep crisis of confidence and is a result of the relentless and aggressive operations launched by the police, in close coordination with Central Armed Police Forces, intelligence agencies and security units across the interstate border areas.

Welcoming the surrender, the IGP stated that more than 850 cadres had surrendered and come to mainstream due to the government's rehabilitation policies, further calling Kalpana's arrest a "significant event."

"With the government's rehabilitation policies, more than 850 cadres have surrendered and come to the mainstream. Amid all this, the Central Committee member and the in-charge of the South Sub-Zone Bureau, Sujata alias Kalpana, is a significant event. The CPI (M) is becoming directionless and without leadership..." he added.

The arrest of Maoists in recent times has led to a large recovery of weapons and explosives, and the dismantling of multiple hideouts in their strongholds.

The sustained operations have denied these Maoists the space to regroup or expand, apart from forcing their top leadership to lose confidence. (ANI)

