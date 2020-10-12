New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Monday, requesting "to strike down the three farm bills passed by the Parliament for being unconstitutional".

The writ petition, according to a release by the Leader of CPI Parliamentary Party and Secretary, National Council, challenges the laws on various grounds "including that it violates the federal structure of India's constitutional framework."

Viswam stated that the passage of two bills in Rajya Sabha by a voice vote "deprived it of a chance to properly deliberate and vote on the statutes prior to its passing."

According to the leader, this violates Article 100 and 107 of the Constitution.

Further, in the second level, the petitioner has challenged the statutes on various grounds as being in violation of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. He also says that the Parliament has no "legislative competence to enact the legislations as being in violation of the division of subjects under Schedule VII of the Constitution."

The CPI MP has filed the petition through advocate on record, Sriram Parakkat.

The farm laws have come under attack from Opposition parties. Congress, CPI, and other parties have continually raised the demand for a rollback of the laws. Protests have also been held in Punjab, among other states by farmers and their organisations against the recently enacted laws. (ANI)

