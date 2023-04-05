New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): CPI MP P Santosh Kumar on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha demanding that the government provide statehood to the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav also gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

Also on Wednesday, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "reported procurement of Pegasus-like surveillance equipment by the Government".

Tewari said, "A report in the Financial Times dated 31st March 2023 reveals that the Indian Government is in the market for new spyware. The NSO, the company that manufactures and sells Pegasus, has been blacklisted by some countries."

"The report further reveals that the Government is willing to spend up to USD 120mn or around Rs 1000 crore. Around a dozen spyware sellers are expected to bid to the Indian Government," he added.

He further said that the procurement of such Surveillance Technology without parliamentary oversight has grave implications for the right to privacy of individuals guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution

Under these circumstances, the House must adjourn to discuss the matter of the Government reportedly seeking to procure Pegagus-like surveillance technology, he added.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice as well to discuss the "government failure in constituting a JPC to investigate charges of fraud, corruption and financial mismanagement of Adani group".

On Monday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned soon after Parliament resumed its last leg of the ongoing Budget Session after a four-day long break.

The last leg of the Budget session had begun on March 13 and witnessed repeated adjournments.(ANI)

