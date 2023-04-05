New Delhi, April 5: A private bus carrying 50 passengers from Ajmer overturned at Rajokri near Gurugram in the national capital region on Wednesday.

Two passengers, including a woman and a child, suffered injuries in the incident that took place near the Rajokri flyover near the Delhi airport. The injured have been hospitalised, police said. 5 Injured in Road Accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu.

They added that the incident happened around 7 am. Further details awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)