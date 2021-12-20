New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): CPI (M) MP in Rajya Sabha Elamaram Kareem on Sunday wrote to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, requesting him to convene a meeting of all Opposition parties instead of calling only five parties whose MPs were suspended from the House.

"I am in receipt of your letter dated December 19, regarding the meeting of Floor Leaders of parties whose Members have been suspended in Rajya Sabha. It a quite unfortunate that the government has delayed such talks with the apparition earn after 3 weeks of the suspension. Even in Now, the action of the government is not sincere as the meeting is meant for only the floor leaders of the suspended MP's parties," Kareem said in his letter.

"As you are well aware that the entire opposition has been taking a unified stand on this suspension issue. All the opposition parties together requested the Chairman and the government to hold such a meeting to resolve the stellate from day one onwards. It is the government who delayed it and the current decision of inviting only a section of the opposition party leaders for the meeting is completely unfair and unacceptable. If the government is sincere in resolving this issue, I would request you to convene the meeting of all the opposition parties instead of calling only five parties from it," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told ANI that the Central government has invited five Opposition parties, whose MPs are among the 12 suspended legislators, for talks on Monday. With just four days to go for the culmination of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, the move is seen as an attempt to break the deadlock between the government and the Opposition in the House.

Twelve Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended from the House on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament from five Political Parties including Congress, TMC, Shivsena, CPI, CPI(M). After their suspension, all 12 MPs have been sitting in dharna on a daily basis in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister earlier said that the government was ready to consider revoking the suspension of the MPs if they apologise for their conduct in the House. The Opposition leaders have however said that they would not apologise.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned several times in the ongoing Parliament session due to the ruckus in the Upper House by the Opposition parties demanding revocation of the suspension of MPs.

The Parliament is scheduled to culminate on 23 December. (ANI)

