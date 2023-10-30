Jaipur, October 30: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday released a list of 17 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections. Speaking to reporters here, CPI(M) state secretary Amra Ram said both the party's sitting MLAs, Balwan Poonia from Bhadra (Hanumangarh) and Girdhari Lal Mahiya from Dungargarh (Bikaner), have been re-nominated. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Senior Congress Leaders G Niranjan and M Kodanda Reddy Write to Mallikarjun Kharge, Urge To Reconsider Candidate Lists.

He said Mangej Choudhary has been made the candidate for the Nohar assembly seat of Hanumangarh and Raghuveer Verma from the Hanumangarh constituency. According to the list, Pemaram has been fielded from Sikar's Dhod (Scheduled Caste) seat, Amra Ram from Dantaramgarh, Vijendra Dhaka from the Laxmangarh seat and Usman Khan from Sikar. Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Third List of 19 Candidates for Upcoming Polls.

Check Names Here:

List of 17 candidates that will be contesting upcoming Assembly Elections in Rajasthan from CPI(M).#Elections2023 #RajasthanAssemblyElection2023 #cpim pic.twitter.com/ssa65ZsSMy — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) October 30, 2023

The CPI(M) leader said that ticket has been given to Sheopat Ram Meghwal from the Raisinghnagar (Scheduled Caste) seat of Ganganagar, Shobha Singh Dhillon from the Anupgarh (Scheduled Caste) seat and Gautam Damor from the Dungarpur (Scheduled Tribe) seat. Voting for 200 seats in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

