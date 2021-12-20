New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Sunday said that the party will take a final decision on Monday on joining the meeting called by the Central government.

"Opposition united is fighting the suspension of 12 MPs. Calling 5 parties for discussion at the fag end of the session is to divide the opposition unity. CPI will not subscribe to it. The final decision will be taken tomorrow in the joined opposition meeting," Viswam tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told ANI that the Central government has invited five Opposition parties, whose MPs are among the 12 suspended legislators, for talks on Monday. With just four days to go for the culmination of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, the move is seen as an attempt to break the deadlock between the government and the Opposition in the House.

Raut said that Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called a meeting of leaders of Congress, TMC, Shiv Sena, CPI(M) and CPI -all parties whose Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended

"The Opposition leaders will meet tomorrow at 10 am at the Parliament Library Building to take a decision on participating in the meeting called by the Government", Raut further told ANI.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also this evening wrote to parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and termed the Centre's decision to invite just four parties as "unfair and unfortunate".

Twelve Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended from the House on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament from five Political Parties including Congress, TMC, Shivsena, CPI, CPI(M). After their suspension, all 12 MPs have been sitting in dharna on a daily basis in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister earlier said that the government was ready to consider revoking the suspension of the MPs if they apologise for their conduct in the House. The Opposition leaders have however said that they would not apologise.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned several times in the ongoing Parliament session due to the ruckus in the Upper House by the Opposition parties demanding revocation of the suspension of MPs.The Parliament is scheduled to culminate on 23 December. (ANI)

