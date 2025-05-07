New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] on Wednesday extended its support to Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces' precision strike operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a press communique, the party called for sustained pressure on Pakistan to dismantle terror camps and hand over those responsible for the massacre.

"Operation Sindoor was carried out by the Indian armed forces with the objective of destroying terrorist camps and infrastructure in PoK and Pakistan. According to the armed forces, these strikes were focused, measured and non-escalatory and carried out successfully at nine places," the statement read.

The operation, launched in the early hours of Wednesday, targeted nine terror camps linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen, with no civilian casualties or military installations hit, as confirmed by the Indian Armed Forces.

The CPI(M) noted that during an All Party Meeting convened by the Union Government, all political parties had expressed solidarity with the government's measures against terrorists and their handlers.

The party urged the Indian government to maintain diplomatic and strategic pressure on Pakistan to ensure accountability.

"Along with these actions, pressure should be continued on Pakistan to hand over those responsible for the massacre of innocent people in Pahalgam and to ensure that no terrorist camps operate from its territory," the statement added.

The CPI(M) also emphasised the importance of safeguarding national unity and integrity, stating, "The Indian government should ensure that the unity of the people and integrity of the country are protected."

The Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, was attributed to Pakistan-based terrorist groups, prompting widespread outrage and a unified national response. Operation Sindoor, executed between 1:05 am and 1:30 am on Wednesday, has been hailed as a precise and effective strike, with leaders across the political spectrum voicing support for the armed forces. (ANI)

