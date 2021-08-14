New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Elamaram Kareem on Friday wrote to Rajya Sabha Secretary-General seeking an immediate probe and necessary actions on the incidents of "physically assaulting and attacking the opposition MPs inside the Rajya Sabha chamber on August 11".

This comes after two security officials on Thursday submitted written complaints about the behaviour of opposition members during their protest in the well of House.

In the internal security report of Rajya Sabha, marshals alleged that CPI-M member Elamaran Kareem manhandled and severely choked the neck of a male marshal while a lady marshal was pulled and dragged by Congress MPs Phulodevi Netam and Chhaya Sharma.

The report said that as soon as the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing, opposition members stormed into the well of the House and attempted to climb on the Table of the House and to tear the papers placed on it.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled end of the session.

All through the session that began on July 19, opposition members forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their various demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance through Pegasus spyware and repeal of three farm laws. (ANI)

