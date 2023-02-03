New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Alleging threat to communal harmony, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem on Friday gave notice in the upper house opposing the introduction of 'The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Repeal Bill, 2022'.

"I hereby give notice under Rule 67 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States of our Intention to oppose the introduction of the Private Member Bill- The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Repeal Bill, 2022' by Harnath Singh Yadav listed for the introduction on February 3, 2023," Kareem said in the notice.

Also Read | Four Persons Were Booked for Mob Lynching of a 26-year-old Youth over Suspicion That He … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991, prohibits the filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947.

"The repeal of this bill is not only posing a huge threat to the communal harmony of our nation but also is widely misleading. It's being brought as a part of a hidden agenda with divisive intentions," he added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Strangles Husband to Death Following Dispute Over Rs 6,000 in Kanpur, Buries Body in House; Arrested.

As per, the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, no person shall convert any place of worship of any religious denomination or any section thereof into a place of worship of a different section of the same religious denomination or of a different religious denomination or any section thereof. This maintains a status quo among the worship places, the notice further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)