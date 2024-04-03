Wayanad (Kerala) [India], April 3 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Lok Sabha candidate from Wayanad, Annie Raja is set to file her nomination on Wednesday, the same day Congress candidate and sitting MP, Rahul Gandhi is also slated to file his nomination.

The CPI is a partner of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala.

While the CPI and the Congress are partners in the opposition INDIA bloc, the two parties are fierce contenders in Kerala with both parties pitting their strongest candidates against each other.

Annie Raja, wife of CPI general secretary D Raja holds the post of general secretary in the party's National Federation of Indian Women and a member of the national executive of CPI.

Born in Iritty in Kerala's Kannur district, Raja started her political career by joining CPI's student wing, All India Students Federation and then its youth wing, All India Youth Federation.

Raja also served as the Kannur district secretary of the CPI's women wing and then member of the CPI state executive committee. She became one of the leading voices in her party, staunchly protesting against attocities against women.

Rahul Gandhi will be filing his nomination papers for Wayanad on Wednesday after holding a rally in Kalpetta town, kicking off his electoral campaign. Other than Raja, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the prime rival of the INDIA bloc at the Centre, has fielded its state president, K Surendran from the key constituency.

Rahul Gandhi bagged 706,367 votes from Wayanad with 64.7 per cent vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. CPI candidate PP Suneer who came second got 274,597 votes securing 25.1 per cent vote share.

The Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 out of 20 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While the Congress won 15 seats, its allies Indian Union Muslim League won two seats, the Revolutionary Socialist Party won one and the Kerala Congress (M) won one seat.

The Communist Party Of India (Marxist) won one seat in Alappuzha. (ANI)

