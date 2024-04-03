New Delhi, April 3: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (91) will retire from Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after an over three-decade-long, nearly continuous stint.

The Congress leader was first elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam in October 1991, after being appointed the Finance Minister in the P.V. Narasimha Rao government. He was re-elected in 1995, 2001, 2007, and 2013. He also unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi in 1999. PM Narendra Modi Hails Dr Manmohan Singh’s Leadership During Farewell Speech in Rajya Sabha Says, ‘He Will Always Be Remembered for His Guidance and Contribution’.

Manmohan Singh, who served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 1998-2004, chose to remain a member of the Upper House during his stint as the Prime Minister (2004-14). Rajya Sabha Bids Farewell to 72 Retiring MPs, PM Narendra Modi Urges Them to Inspire Coming Generations.

His tenure as a Rajya Sabha member from Assam ended on June 14, 2019, but he was re-elected to the Upper House from Rajasthan on August 19, 2019, in a by-election, following the death of sitting BJP member Madan Lal Saini.

