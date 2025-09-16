New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Communist Party of India leader D Raja on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his attack on Mahagathbandhan allies RJD and Congress during his visit to the state on Monday and said the senior BJP leader should have talked of the work done by the NDA governments in the poll-bound state.

Raja said PM Modi should have given a report card of the development works and he did not speak of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Opposition parties in the state are opposed to the manner in which SIR is being conducted in the state.

"He is the head of the government, and he represents the union government. He goes to a state and makes such allegations and such absurd statements, it is not good for a Prime Minister...There must be a proper and decent addressing of issues... Bihar is one state that is facing the problem of restoring the right to vote...What does the Prime Minister have to say?... What has this government done for Bihar?... Instead, he is accusing the RJD and the Congress," D Raja told ANI.

Addressing a public gathering in Purnea in Bihar on Monday, PM Modi alleged that opposition leaders had caused "damage to Bihar's reputation."

"Historic construction works have taken place, and Bihar-made railway engines are being exported abroad. Whenever Bihar moves forward, these people get busy insulting Bihar," he said.

The Prime Minister accused the Opposition parties of showing contempt for Bihar's achievements. PM Modi unveiled projects worth around Rs 40,000 crore including National Makhana Board.

"You must have seen just now that the RJD's ally, the Congress Party, is comparing Bihar to a beedi on social media. These people hate Bihar so much. These people have caused a lot of damage to Bihar's reputation through scams and corruption," he alleged.

Bihar will face assembly polls later this year. Political temperature is rising in the state ahead of the polls. (ANI)

