New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The CPWD has invited bids for mechanised housekeeping of the new Parliament building at a cost of around Rs 24.65 crore for three years, according to an official document.

An official said the finishing touches were being given to the new building and it would become operational soon.

The Central Public works Department (CPWD) has invited bids in two categories --- eligibility-cum-technical bid and financial bid. The last date to submit technical and financial bids is February 8 and the same day, the technical bid will be opened. The date to open financial bid will be decided later.

The estimated cost to execute the proposed work is Rs 24,65,62,860.

In the bid document, the CPWD, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, states that the contractor will have to execute the proposed work in such a manner that no damage and defacing are caused to the structure of the new Parliament building.

"The existing building has very costly and intricate finishing on walls, ceiling and floors, etc. The contractor shall make necessary arrangements at his own cost to prevent any damage to existing work due to any of his activities. The contractor shall be responsible for any damage to the existing work due to his activities and shall make good the same at his own risk & cost," reads the bid document.

Earlier this month, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the President would address a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament in the beginning of the Budget Session in the existing building, putting to rest speculations that it could be held in the new building.

According to the bid document, the room fresheners will be provided/sprayed in the open public area as well as in committee rooms, auditorium and rooms earmarked for ministers and officers of the rank of deputy director and above.

It states that the tenderer will carefully study the site, the materials, chemicals, machines, equipment, specifications, schedule of quantities, the frequencies of different operations and conditions of the tender documents to fully appreciate the scope of work before quoting his rates.

The CPWD said that to become eligible to participate in the technical bid, the bidder would have completed the similar work in the last seven years -- three similar completed works each costing not less than Rs 986 lakh or two similar completed works each costing not less than Rs 1,479 lakh or one similar completed work costing not less than Rs 1,973 lakh.

The document states that "similar work" shall mean "mechanized/automated housekeeping work of VVIP areas like President Estate, Parliament House Complex, PM's House, State Assemblies, Supreme Court of India, Hyderabad House, High Court of Delhi, Vigyan Bhawan or in five star and above category hotel in India like Maurya, Taj Palace, Leela Palace or in international airports like at New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai or in large embassies in New Delhi like that of USA, UK, Australia”.

The new Parliament building is part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor.

Revamping the three-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, constructing a common central secretariat, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave are also part of the project being executed by the CPWD.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building which will have modern facilities.

