Howrah (West Bengal) [India], October 22 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after TET job seekers' were forcibly removed from the protest site by the police and termed it a "crackdown" on common people.

Attacking the Trinamool Congress Party supremo, Irani said that the whole country is seeing Chief Minister's corruption, injustice and misgovernance.

While talking to ANI, Irani said, "Police should have loyalty to the country's law and Constitution. If there was no wrongdoing and injustice on part of CM then why did the police come at midnight? Why is CM not giving jobs and instead lathi charging?"

"Along with protestors, why were some common people arrested? This is people's agitation against government, so CM's crackdown is not on any political organization but on common people. The whole country is seeing CM's corruption, injustice and misgovernance in grassroots and urban centres," she added.

Earlier on Friday, police personnel dragged Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualified candidates who were protesting near the head office of West Bengal Board of Primary Education in Kolkata regarding job recruitment.

Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the area.

Earlier on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, West Bengal Police in an operation detained the Teacher's Eligibility Test (TET) 2014 qualified students protesting outside the education board's office in Kolkata's Salt Lake.

The agitators were sitting on a protest for several days over their demand for direct recruitment, alleging the state government of corruption and prioritizing undeserving candidates.

According to reports, the protesting students qualified for the Teacher's Eligibility Test eight years ago but failed to get past the two sets of interviews they appeared for.BJP state secretary Priyanka Tibrewal had alleged the state government of showing its evil face.

While speaking to ANI, Priyanka Tibrewal said, "This government is far from humanity, everyone is watching their demon face."

While lashing out at chief minister Mamta Banerjee, Priyanka had said, "Being a woman chief minister, if this happens to a woman, then Mamta Banerjee should die."

"It is their democratic right to protest. Their jobs have been stolen by CM Mamata Banerjee and her party. If Mamta Banerjee has any shame left, then she should resign immediately," West Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul had said.

Earlier, on October 11, the central agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the West Bengal teacher's recruitment scam.

According to sources, Bhattacharya, the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education was arrested today after he was questioned overnight by ED officials in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam.

Bhattacharya represents the Palashipara assembly constituency.

ED has been probing the West Bengal teacher's recruitment scam case and had earlier summoned Bhattacharya. (ANI)

