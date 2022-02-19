Guwahati, Feb 18 (PTI) The administration in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district has cracked the whip on illegal drinking water bottling and packaging plants, serving closure notices to several such units over the past two days.

The exercise is being carried out by a task force constituted by Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha, an official statement said on Friday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gets Hubby Arrested for Covering up Daughter’s Rape in Dhar.

It said numerous public complaints as well as the findings of a magisterial inquiry had brought to fore practises taking place with blatant disregard for law in these plants in the district.

“Necessary instructions were also passed on to such operators regarding requisite licences to be obtained for operating such businesses,” the statement said.

Also Read | India-UAE Economic Pact Will Be Foundation Stone for Next Era of Success, Says UAE Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)