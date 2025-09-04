New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Severe waterlogging was witnessed as water from the overflowing Yamuna river entered parts of the national capital on Thursday.

Geeta Colony in East Delhi is one of the many areas experiencing waterlogging-related issues. The cremations have been put to a halt as the floodwater has entered the premises.

One of the workers at the cremation site in Geeta Colony claimed that there is no help from the government yet.

"All the wood has been swept away in the floodwater. We had to do a few cremations on the road because this area is filled with water. There is no help from the government yet. We will have to continue doing the cremations on the roads. The last time this area was flooded was in 2023, and then it's now," explained the worker.

Another worker, named Arun Sharma, from the cremation site, highlighted that the water is 11 to 12 feet deep. "There is a huge problem we are facing. The water level is currently about 12 feet. The cremation authority also informed us that the water level will rise. We have halted the cremation process as of now," informed Sharma to ANI.

"If bodies come to us for cremation, we will have to send them to other parts of Delhi, because here there is a possibility that animals like snakes may be present in the water, which is dangerous for everybody," he explained

Speaking on government help, Sharma stated, "There is no help from anybody. The maximum help that we get from them (the government) is that they will send us food, and that is all," Sharma stated.

Meanwhile, Yamuna's water level at Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 207.47 meters at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The level has remained steady for the past two hours, with the same reading recorded at 8 and 9 a.m. today.

The river is continuously flowing above the danger level mark of 205.33m, following incessant rainfall. The warning mark of the Yamuna for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. (ANI)

