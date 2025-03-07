New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Congress on Friday hit out at the BJP over alleged increase in crimes against women in Odisha, claiming that 54 incidents of gang-rape have taken place in the last eight months with the 'double-engine government remaining silent".

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das said the central government should pay attention to the situation in Odisha and if it is unable to do so, the Supreme Court should order the state government to change its attitude.

Also Read | Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Remanded to 3 Days in DRI Custody.

"For the last 24 years, the Biju Janata Dal government was in power in Odisha. Meanwhile, from 2000 to 2009, the BJP and BJD together ruled Odisha. The BJP government has been in power for the last eight months. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi himself has stated that 3,420 women and 8,403 children are missing.

"There have been 54 incidents of gang-rape in the last eight months. Along with this, incidents of rape and murder of minor girls are continuously increasing in Odisha. All this is happening, but the BJP's 'double-engine' government is silent," he claimed.

Also Read | Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Supreme Court Refuses To Put Brake on DRP in Mumbai by Adani Group.

The Government of India should pay attention to the increasing crimes against women in Odisha, because if measures are not taken to stop the crime, they will keep increasing, he said.

"If the government is not able to pay attention to them, then the Supreme Court should consider it. A sitting judge should order the government to change its attitude and understand responsibility," he said.

"The rate of crime against women in Odisha was 9.3 per cent in 2022, but now 31,000 cases have been registered, which shows an increase of eight per cent. Mostly tribal and Dalit women are affected in this," Das said.

He said that until these women get justice, the Odisha Pradesh Congress will continue to raise its voice against this "injustice".

Newly appointed AICC in-charge of Odisha Ajay Lallu said the Congress 'gheraoed the CM's residence' and the issue was raised in the state Assembly under the leadership of CLP leader, but he alleged the government did not listen and the Assembly was adjourned.

"Now on March 10, we will surround all the district headquarters. Let us tell you that all the incidents that have happened, have happened with the sisters of tribal, backward and Dalit classes. Women are not safe in Odisha," he said, demanding that unregistered cases be registered.

The Congress will form a delegation in Odisha and will provide legal aid to all the people in every village whose cases are not registered, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)