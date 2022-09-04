New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Among the union territories, crimes committed by foreigners in the national capital have increased to 91.6 per cent in 2021 in comparison to the last year, according to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report.

A maximum number of these offences were committed by African, and Myanmar nationals besides other Asian countries, it said.

According to the data, in 2020 -- the year which saw the pandemic -- crimes committed by foreigners stood at 168. However, in 2021, it rose to 322.

On analysing the data of the two years, it has been observed that there has been an increase of 91.6 per cent in crimes committed by foreigners.

A senior police officer said many of the African nationals who visit India on the pretext of getting medical treatment stay back illegally even after the expiration of their visa.

While there is a section of people who genuinely travel for health issues but there are also a good number of people who after arriving here engage in drug smuggling, cheating and other illegal activities, he said.

"We have been conducting tenant verification and raids as per secret inputs. Those who are found staying illegally are then eventually deported back to their respective countries," he said.

The data shows that most of these crimes committed by them fall under the Foreigners Act 1946 and Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, cheating etc.

Meanwhile, crime against foreigners has reduced in the national capital from 62 in the year 2020 to 27 in the year 2021, the NCRB data showed.

Most of the crimes committed against foreigners include cases of cheating, rape and theft among others.

A senior police officer attributed the reduction in crime against foreigners to public awareness, sensitisation of police as well as the public and efforts taken by the officials in prompt registration of cases and online facilities for the registration of cases which is also available right at IGI premises.

The reduction in the number of cases can also be attributed to the lockdown as the flights from abroad were restricted and banned for a specific period, the officer said.

This is the 69th edition of the annual 'Crime in India' report for the year 2021.

Published in 1953, the report covers various aspects of crime, and is a principal reference document for the stakeholder for evaluation of the prevalent situation, planning policies and creating deterrence for future occurrence of crime in society.

