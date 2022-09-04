Almora, September 4: A Dalit man was allegedly abducted and killed by his in-laws for marrying an upper-caste woman in Uttarakhand's Almora district, reported Mirror Now. According to the reports, the deceased was identified as Jagdish Chandra (39), a Dalit political activist from Panuadhokhan village. Chandra was found dead in a car in Bhikiasain town on Friday.

Reportedly, Chandra's body bore 25 wounds. Cops suspect that he was killed using blunt objects like batons. Chandra's wife's mother, her step-father and her step-brother were caught while taking his body in the car to dispose of it. Following this, they were immediately arrested. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against them, said police. Karnataka Shocker: 25-Year-Old Dalit Man Murdered Over Interfaith Love Affair, Two People Arrested.

As per the reports, on August 27, the couple wrote to the administration seeking security, citing a threat to their lives. The couple got married on August 21. Chandra was allegedly abducted by his in-laws on Thursday from Shilapani Bridge.

As per the reports, Chandra had unsuccessfully contested by-poll to the Salt assembly seat in 2021 as a Uttarakhand Parivartan Party candidate. He had also contested the state assembly polls held in February this year but lost.

