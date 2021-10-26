New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a criminal after an encounter in Delhi's Dabri area on Tuesday.

As per information shared by the police, the accused has been identified as Suhail Khan. Around 6 previous cases are registered against Khan.

Also Read | EV Startup REVOS Launches BOLT Charging System.

Arrest was made through a well-coordinated operation by Special Staff and Narcotics Team of Dwarka district.

The accused fired at the police team and was hit in his foot after retaliatory firing by the police.

Also Read | HP Smart Tank 700 Series Printers Launched in India From Rs 20,049.

A pistol, three live rounds and a TVS Scooty was recovered from the accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)