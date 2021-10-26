New Delhi: PC and printer maker HP on Tuesday introduced three new ink tank printers under HP Smart Tank 700 series in the Indian market. The new ink tank printers HP Smart Tank 720 is available at Rs 20,049, Smart Tank 750, Smart Tank 790 are priced at Rs 22,480 and Rs 24,910, respectively. HP Smart Tank 790 and HP Smart Tank 750 offer a warranty of one year or first 50,000 pages, whichever is earlier. Meanwhile, HP Smart Tank 720 offers a warranty of one year or the first 30,000 pages, whichever is earlier. HP Pavilion Aero 13 With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India Starting at Rs 79,999.

"At HP, we are constantly innovating to deliver utmost ease and a worry-free printing experience to our customers which is also pocket-friendly. HP Smart Tank 700 has been designed to meet the versatile needs of families and small business owners who want an affordable yet high quality printing through a modern and sustainable product," Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India Market said in a statement.

According to the company, Smart Tank 700 printers are HP's first ink tank printer to be made from over 25 per cent recycled plastic. The printers' compatible HP ink bottles can be recycled through HP Planet Partners.

The printers come with an easy system set up enabled by dual band Wi-Fi, & Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). In addition, HP Smart App reduces the hassle of connecting with a network with the option of customizable shortcuts; allows easy mobile scanning and printing.

The new products also come with privacy control, including the basic encryption and password control system. The printer ensures that it's running without known vulnerabilities. While starting, it automatically checks the critical codes and if it's compromised, instinctively stops. It also prevents the introduction of any malicious code while the printer is running, the company claims.

