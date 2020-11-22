Nagpur, Nov 22 (PTI) A history-sheeter allegedly killed himself by hanging from a ceiling fan in his house here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The body of Pravin Lalsingh Chavan was found hanging at his residence in Nilkanth Nagar on Saturday evening, an official said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Women Lay Down on Ground, Allow Priests to Walk on Them in Hope to Have Baby (Watch Video).

The deceased had 20 cases, including theft, robbery and murder, pending against him, he added.

"Chavan, an alcoholic, ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan," the official said.

Also Read | 751 Units of Glamour Motorcycle Delivered To Karnataka Police Department.

A case of accidental death was registered by the Hudkeshwar Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)