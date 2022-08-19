Mathura, Aug 18 (PTI) Police here arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 40,000 following a brief exchange of fire, officials said on Thursday.

However, the associate of Chand, alias Pillu, managed to escape. The exchange of fire took place near the Radha Rani temple.

Also Read | Kuldeep Raj Gupta Dies at 87: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Jammu and Kashmir BJP Leader.

SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said efforts are on to nab Pillu's associate.

Officials said Pillu was injured in the incident and has been admitted to a hospital.

Also Read | Indian Army Jawan On Leave Shot Dead in Patna, Probe Underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)