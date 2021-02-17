Cuddalore (TN), Feb 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old man against whom criminal cases including attempt to murder are pending, was killed near Panrutti on Wednesday after police opened fire in "self-defence" when he attacked a sub-inspector using a sharp edged weapon, police said.

The deceased, Krishna, was "killed in police action" when a team went in search of him at Kumudiyankuppam near Panrutti in the district, as part of its investigation into the brutal killing of a history-sheeter on Tuesday.

"He brutally attacked the SI with a sharp edged weapon and in the scuffle the officer fell down and taking advantage, Krishna inflicted cut injuries on the SI's leg and pounced at his throat," a senior police official told PTI.

"After shielding his face and receiving cut on the forearm, the SI had no option but to fire three rounds at the accused in self-defence," the official added.

The accused was taken to the nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Kumadiyankuppam where he was pronounced dead. The injured policeman has been admitted to the Government Hospital for treatment.

The police action followed the decapitating of a history- sheeter K Veera alias Veerangan of Poonthottam, against whom ten cases are pending.

Veera is a fruit seller in Cuddalore and his severed head was found dumped in front one Satish's house on Tuesday night, police said.

Shortly thereafter, the police teams rushed to Kumudiyankuppam where Veera was beheaded and secured five persons in connection with the crime.

During interrogation the members confessed to committing the crime and were said to have told the police that their collaborator Krishna (30) was hiding in Malataru in Pudupet police limits.

Immediately a police team rushed to the hideout to nab him. But when he was accosted by the SI, Krishna allegedly attacked him in a frantic bid to escape, police said.

The official further said police suspect that Krishna could have sought vengeance for the killing of his cousin Satish allegedly by Veera in 2014.

A 10-member gang waylaid and hacked Veera to death while he was returning home on Tuesday night.

Villuppuram range DIG Ezhilarasan and Cuddalore Superintendent of Police M Sree Abhinav visited the spot where the police action happened.

