Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) A 32-year-old criminal carrying a reward on his head was nabbed from suburban Mumbai on Saturday in connection with sensational killings of a businessman in Noida and BJP leader Rakesh Sharma in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The accused, Pravin alias Ashu alias Akash Rajendra Singh, heads the infamous Mirchi gang, a crime branch official said.

The Uttar Pradesh police had announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on Singh and his gang members, he said.

Singh was staying in Mumbai since the last few months by changing his identity and looks.

He used to sell fruits at a market in Prem Nagar area of Vile Parle.

In September 2019, BJP leader Rakesh Sharma (35) was allegedly shot dead by Singh and his associates in Hapur, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered at Dhaulana police station in Hapur, he said.

The accused Singh and his henchmen have also been wanted for shooting businessman Gaurav Chandel dead in Noida in January this year and fleeing with his car, the official said.

The accused Singh is allegedly involved in more than 19 serious offences, including murders, attempt to murder, thefts, robbery etc, he said, adding that Singh had stayed in various states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Maharashtra by changing his identity.

"Assistant Police Inspector Sharad Zine, unit- 11, crime branch had received inputs that the accused has been staying at Aluwadi, following which the crime branch laid a trap in the area and apprehended him," senior police inspector Sunil Mane.

The accused has been handed over to a team of Uttar Pradesh police which has reached Mumbai.

