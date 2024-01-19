Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jan 19 (PTI) Unidentified men looted Rs 4 lakh from the customer service centre of a leading nationalised bank in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said.

Two motorcycle-borne men robbed the centre and fled with the money, said Chatarpur SDPO Ajay Kumar, adding investigations have begun and efforts were underway to identify the culprits using CCTV camera footage.

Adjoining police stations have been alerted and a massive hunt has been launched to track them, he added.

