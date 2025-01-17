By Ajit Dubey

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Founder and CEO of LOHUM Rajat Verma today thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, for fostering a policy environment that rewards indigenous clean-tech innovation.

PM Modi visited the company's stall at the show where he was shown cutting-edge research and development and innovation capabilities in the critical minerals circular economy.

"It was a privilege to meet the Honourable Prime Minister and demonstrate how LOHUM's work is contributing to India's energy transition and the development of a sustainable, Atma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant) critical minerals ecosystem," said Rajat Verma.

"We are delighted by PM Narendra Modi's inquisitive approach and thank him for his unwavering support in fostering a policy environment that rewards indigenous clean-tech innovation," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lohum, a producer and processor of sustainable critical minerals and a pioneer in battery recycling technology, at the company's stall at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, held at the Bharat Mandapam.

PM Modi's visit underscored the government's commitment to making India a global hub for sustainable critical materials and realising the principles of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Lohum says that it is at the forefront of this mission, driving the country's transition towards a clean, green, and self-reliant future with a 90% share in the Indian sustainable critical minerals market.

"We look forward to further collaborating with the Government of India to accelerate the Viksit Bharat vision and establish India's position as a leader in sustainable critical minerals and circular battery lifecycle management," Verma further said.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 serves as a platform to showcase India's advancements in clean mobility and sustainable energy solutions.

Lohum's global presence and the Prime Minister's visit highlight the company's role as a key player in India's clean-tech ecosystem and its commitment to building a greener, more self-reliant future for the nation. (ANI)

