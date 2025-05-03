Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 3 (ANI): The age-old tradition of cross-border marriages among the Sodha community, which bridges Hindu families in Pakistan's Sindh province and western Rajasthan in India, now faces fresh uncertainty following the recent Pahalgam attack and subsequent policy shifts by the Indian government.

For decades, Hindu families of the Sodha gotra living across villages in Pakistan's Sindh province have relied on matrimonial alliances with counterparts in Rajasthan, India, due to traditional restrictions that prevent marriage within the same gotra.

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 and 3 2025 Datesheet Released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in: KSEAB Releases Timetable for SSLC Exam 2 and 3, Check Full Schedule Here.

However, tightening of cross-border regulations in the wake of heightened security concerns has put this social custom at risk.

Ram Singh Sodha, who migrated to India 19 years ago and became an Indian citizen five years ago, shared how crucial these connections are for maintaining their cultural and familial values.

Also Read | 'India Has Legitimate Right To Act in Self-Defence Against Pakistan After Heinous Terror Attack in Pahalgam' Says Former US NSA John Bolton (Watch Video).

"In Hindu tradition, marriage within the same gotra is not allowed. Since almost all Hindu families in Sindh share the same gotra, we look to Rajasthan for suitable matches," he said, adding that he married in Jodhpur.

Stories like those of Madan Singh Sodha echo similar experiences.

Madan migrated to India in 2007 at the age of 22, married in Jaipur, and is now an Indian citizen. Both men speak of the difficulties faced by the minority Hindu community in Pakistan, especially in educating girls, and emphasise their preference for life in India.

"India offers prosperity, employment, democracy, and a sense of safety," said Madan.

Hindu Singh Sodha, who advocates for these migrant families, warned of deepening instability in Pakistan.

"Terrorism will one day tear Pakistan apart. It will be divided into pieces," he said, adding that the plight of marginalised Hindu castes such as the Meghwal and Bhil in Sindh is dire, with many forced into bonded labour and neglected by the state.

Anwar Singh Sodha, one of the few who managed to find a bride in Pakistan, highlighted the rarity of such unions.

"There's only one village in Sindh where around 200 Sisodia gotra families live, and that's the only place Sodhas can find marriage matches within Pakistan," he said.

As policies tighten and cross-border movement becomes more restricted, communities like the Sodhas find themselves caught between tradition, geopolitics, and an uncertain future.

In the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian authorities have ordered the deportation of Pakistani nationals.

The move has led to the return of several individuals to Pakistan, some of whom had been living in India for decades through cross-border marriages.

Their sudden deportation has left families distressed, who are now appealing to the government to reconsider its decision.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that, in recognition of the seriousness of the terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) took the following measures, which included five key decisions.

Misri said, "The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions."He also mentioned that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

Misri said, "Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025."

Other measures decided upon by the CCS include the abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty "with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism."

Misri also said that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas.

"Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under an SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India."

The Foreign Secretary stated that the overall strength of the High Commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, to be implemented by May 1, 2025.

Misri said the CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to remain on high alert and said, "It resolved that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account."

The Pahalgam terror attack is one of the most significant since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. In response, security forces have launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)