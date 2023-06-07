Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) Cross-FIRs have been filed in connection with a scuffle between lawyers and bank employees on the premises of the Ambedkar road branch of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) here, police said on Tuesday.

The lawyers got an FIR lodged on Tuesday against the manager and eight other employees of the bank, they added.

They have been booked under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 392 (robbery), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a complaint from advocate Nahar Singh Yadav, the former president of the Bar Association of Ghaziabad.

The bank employees got an FIR registered on Monday against a group of lawyers, alleging that Yadav, his son and 70 other advocates thrashed the bank staff during bank transactions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nipun Agarwal said CCTV footage shows the bank manager starting a fight. Subsequently, Yadav called his lawyer colleagues to the bank and they thrashed several people present there, the officer added.

In his complaint, Yadav has said the officers and staff of the bank branch had a grudge against him and manhandled him.

On the other hand, an office-bearer of the PNB employees' association, Utkarsh Kumar, accused the lawyers of beating up the bank staff.

The CCTV footage has been handed over to police.

