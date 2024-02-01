Bhind, Feb 1 (PTI) The last rites of CRPF jawan Pawan Bhadoria, who was martyred in a gun battle with Naxalites in neighbouring Chhattisgarh a couple of days ago, was held on Thursday with full honours in his native Kupavali village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district.

Three CRPF personnel, including two belonging to its specialised jungle warfare unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), were killed and 15 others injured in a fierce gun battle with Naxalites near Tekalgudem village in Sukma district in the neighbouring state on Tuesday.

The mortal remains of Bhadoria (30) were brought to Kupavali village by a Central Reserve Police Force contingent, and a huge crowd had assembled, including former MP minister OPS Bhadoria, to pay tribute, officials said.

The flame was lit by the martyred trooper's cousin Vikas Singh.

Bhadoria is survived by his parents, wife and 3-year-old daughter, officials added.

The three jawans who died in Tuesday's encounter comprised two from the CRPF's elite jungle warfare unit CoBRA and one from the force's 150th battalion, a senior police official said.

