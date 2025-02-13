Imphal, Feb 13 (PTI) A CRPF jawan allegedly killed two of his colleagues and injured eight others before taking his own life at a camp in Manipur on Thursday, official sources said.

The incident took place at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Lamphel located in the Imphal West district at around 8.20 pm, they said.

Accused Havildar Sanjay Kumar opened fire from his weapon killing a constable and a sub-inspector of the force on the spot. He later turned the gun on himself and has been declared dead, the sources said.

The accused was from the 120th battalion of the force.

Eight CRPF personnel have been injured in the firing and they have been shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, they said.

The cause of the incident is being investigated and there was no official word from the force immediately.

