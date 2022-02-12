Raipur, Feb 12 (PTI) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed during an exchange of fire with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's left-wing extremism affected Bijapur district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place at Timmapur in the district when a CRPF patrol of the 168th battalion was out for a road opening and sanitising duty.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Dry Day in Poll-Bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa on February 13, 14 in View of Vidhan Sabha Elections.

The officer, Assistant Commandant S B Tirkey, suffered bullet injuries and later, succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

A combing operation is currently underway in the area, about 440 kms from state capital Raipur.

Also Read | India Reports 50,407 New COVID-19 Cases, 804 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)