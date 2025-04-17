Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is celebrating its 86th Central Reserve Police Force Day in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, on Thursday and the jawans carried out mock drills during the parade on the occasion.

Additionally, CRPF Valley QAT and CRPF K9 squad also displayed their skills during the parade to mark the occasion.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were present in the event and witnessed the skillset of the jawans.

Addressing on occasion, Union Minister Shah hailed the CRPF's major contribution to ending naxalism in the country, adding that by March 2026, the country would be completely rid of naxalism.

"Whenever there is unrest in any part of the country, being the Home Minister, when I come to know that CRPF personnel are there, it puts me at ease. I have full trust that if the CRPF is there, the success is certain... Be it fighting against terrorists in Kashmir Valley or maintaining peace in the Northeast or confining Naxalites to just four districts - in all these things, CSPF personnel have always had a major contribution in such tasks," Shah said.

"There are many such occasions in the history of 76 years of independence, where the CRPF has protected the honour and pride of the country. On October 21, 1959 in Ladakh, only a few selected soldiers fought the Chinese army and all of them attained martyrdom. Therefore, all the police forces of the country celebrate October 21 every year as Police Smriti Diwas," Shah said.

Further, he congratulated the CRPF's Cobra Battalion, which he said has become a symbol of bravery.

"The country will be rid of left wing extremism by March 31, 2026. The country has taken this pledge and behind this are the brave soldiers of our CRPF," he said.

"The biggest success of CRPF, which will be remembered for many years to come in the country, is that CRPF made a huge contribution in freeing the country from Naxalism. Even today, when the remaining Naxalites come to know that CRPF's Cobra Jawans are moving towards them, their souls tremble," Shah said.

Initially established as the Crown Representatives Police on July 27, 1939, in response to escalating political turmoil and unrest within the princely states, the CRPF has evolved into one of the oldest and most distinguished central paramilitary forces in the country. The force's creation was influenced by the Madras Resolution of the All-India Congress Committee in 1936, which underscored the need for a robust internal security apparatus.

Post-independence, the CRPF underwent a significant transformation. On December 28, 1949, through an Act of Parliament, it was renamed as the Central Reserve Police Force. This legislative act not only bestowed the new name but also established the CRPF as an armed entity under the jurisdiction of the union government. Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, the then Home Minister, envisioned a multifaceted role for the force, aligning its functions with the evolving needs of a newly independent nation.

CRPF assumed its current name on December 28, 1949, following the enactment of the CRPF Act. Over time, the CRPF has evolved into a formidable organization, now comprising 246 battalions. The force is headed by a Director General and is further divided into four zones located in Jammu, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Guwahati, each under the command of Special Directors General (DGs).

On March 19, 1950, the then home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel conferred the CRPF's flag, and hence, the day is recognized as the CRPF Day every. Nonetheless, the celebration has been extended this year with an event being held on April 17.

Key responsibilities of the CRPF are maintaining law and order with crowd and riot control; countering insurgency operations; collaborating with forest departments to protect wildlife sanctuaries and national parks from poaching and illegal logging activities, and participating in relief operations during natural disasters floods, earthquakes, and cyclones.

Some of the special CRPF units include the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), VIP Security Wing, and Mahila Battalions. (ANI)

