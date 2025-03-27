Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], March 27 (ANI): Shankar Dev Vidhyapith Lower Primary School, a landmark institution in Meghalaya with a legacy dating back to 1961, witnessed a significant moment as the 67th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) extended its support through a Civic Action Program.

According to a release, the initiative reaffirmed the CRPF's role not just as a security force but as a pillar of community development, fostering stronger ties between law enforcement and the people they serve.

The school, established during the days of undivided Assam, has been a cornerstone of education for generations. However, like many old institutions, it has faced challenges in keeping up with modern infrastructure and resources.

Recognizing this, the CRPF stepped in to bridge the gap, ensuring that students continue to receive quality education in an environment that supports their growth, the release said.

Leading the initiative was Danesh Rana, IPS, who recently took charge as the Inspector General of CRPF. His leadership in this program reflects a deeper commitment to community welfare and development. (ANI)

