Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) A Rajdhani special train will run on four days of the week between Mumbai and Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi), the Central Railway (CR) said in a release on Wednesday.

The CR had suspended its Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train after the outbreak of coronavirus in March.

Train number 01221 Rajdhani special will leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 4.10 pm from December 30, it said. The train will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 11 am the next day.

The release further said that 01222 Rajdhani special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 pm on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from December 31 and reach CSMT on the next day at 11.50 am.

The 19-coach train including one AC first class, five AC-2 tier, 11 AC-3 tier and one pantry car will halt at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi andAgra Cantonment stations in both the directions.

Bookings for 01221 Rajdhani special train will open on December 25. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains, the CR said.

