Mumbai, October 7: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested a foreign national from Mumbai's Bandra area in connection with the cruise ship raid case. According to the NCB, mephedrone (MD) in commercial quantity was recovered from his possession.

"This is the 18th arrest in the cruise ship raid case," the official said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Mumbai court sent four more persons, who were arrested in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, to NCB custody till October 14.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7. They were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Nawab Malik Questions Raid, Says 'Two Persons, Including BJP Leader Manish Bhanushali Were Seen With NCB'.

As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

8C of NDPS Act refers to prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance while Section 20B deals with punishment for producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transportation, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or use of cannabis.

